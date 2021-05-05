Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams expands to North Park and Carlsbad

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a gourmet ice cream company launched in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002, will open its first two local scoop shops later this year in North Park and Carlsbad.

Up until now, Jeni’s ice creams — which include Gooey Butter Cake, dairy-free Lemon Bar and new Buttercream Birthday Cake — have only been available locally in packaged pints at supermarkets, including Whole Foods, Ralphs and Bristol Farms. The new scoop shop addresses and opening dates have not been announced.

“We’ve been trying to get to San Diego forever, knowing we had to be patient to find the right locations,” founder Jeni Britton Bauer said in a statement. “We’re excited to join the wonderful arts neighborhood of North Park as well as the coastal community at The Beacon (in La Costa). They’re both perfect.”

For details, visit jenis.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.