Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams expands to North Park and Carlsbad

A cone of roasted strawberry ice cream from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
A cone of roasted strawberry ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, which will open its first two San Diego County scoop shops later this year.
(Courtesy photo)

Previously, the gourmet ice cream has only been available locally in packaged pints at supermarkets

By Pam Kragen
Share

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a gourmet ice cream company launched in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002, will open its first two local scoop shops later this year in North Park and Carlsbad.

Up until now, Jeni’s ice creams — which include Gooey Butter Cake, dairy-free Lemon Bar and new Buttercream Birthday Cake — have only been available locally in packaged pints at supermarkets, including Whole Foods, Ralphs and Bristol Farms. The new scoop shop addresses and opening dates have not been announced.

“We’ve been trying to get to San Diego forever, knowing we had to be patient to find the right locations,” founder Jeni Britton Bauer said in a statement. “We’re excited to join the wonderful arts neighborhood of North Park as well as the coastal community at The Beacon (in La Costa). They’re both perfect.”

For details, visit jenis.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement