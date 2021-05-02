Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Big Willie’s Pizza Pies for a Cause helps laid-off restaurant workers

A fresh-baked pizza from Big Willie's Pizza Pies for a Cause.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Share

After retiring from his job as a restaurant produce salesman and hotel chef, Willie DePascale of Chula Vista bought a backyard pizza oven and spent much of the past few years refining his recipes for Neapolitan and Sicilian pies and feeding them to friends.

When the pandemic forced many of his former clients to close their doors, DePascale started Big Willie’s Pizza Pies for a Cause.

Willie DePascale of Chula Vista cooks pizzas in his backyard oven for charity.
(Courtesy photo)

Since February, DePascale has baked hundreds of pizzas and sold them online for donations only, which are being given directly to laid-off restaurant workers. So far, he has given away $4,500 in cash grants to individuals, which he chronicles on his Facebook page “Big Willies Pizza for a Cause.”

“I’m hoping to help out some of the hardest workers out there. Chefs, sous chefs, line cooks and dishwashers, they are the heart of the house and have always put others first over their own families,” DePascale said.

To order pizzas for pickup or delivery, visit bigwilliespizza.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement