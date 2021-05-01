Chefs unite against racism with dinners at Liberty Station

On May 11, a newly formed local collaborative called Chefs Unite will kick off four consecutive Tuesday-night dinners to raise money for EmbraceRace, a national initiative to empower and educate a younger generation on matters of race and bias.

The dinners are $89 per person with optional $25 wine or beer pairings. They will all take place at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens at Liberty Station.

The May 11 dinner will feature chefs Claudette Zepeda (VAGA), Danny Lee and Eric Brannon (CHIKO) and Jason McLeod (CH Projects); the chefs on May 18 are: Phillip Esteban (Open Gym), Brian Redzikowski (Kettner Exchange), Cesarina Mezzoni (Cesarina) and Rich Sweeney (Stone Brewing World Bistro); on May 25: Tara Luansing Monsod (Animae), Kelli Crosson (A.R. Valentien), Brad Wise (Trust Restaurant Group) and Matt Richman (Vistal); and on June 1: Kaci Goff (Wolf and Woman), Jojo Ruiz (Lionfish and Serea), Jonathan Bautista (Kingfisher) and Pietro Gallo (Civico 1845 + Civico by the Park).

For reservations, visit un-plated.com/chefs-unite-to-embrace-race/.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.