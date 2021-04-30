Culinary fundraiser Mama’s Day returns with dine-at-home event

After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, the popular culinary fundraiser Mama’s Day will return on May 7 in its first dine-at-home event.

Now in its 30th year, Mama’s Day raises money each spring for Mama’s Kitchen, a San Diego nonprofit that provides free home-delivered meals to vulnerable people suffering from hunger, HIV, cancer and other critical illnesses.

Instead of the usual gourmet tastings event with dozens of local restaurant chefs at a hotel, Mama’s Day this year will be a catered affair.

Ticket-buyers paying $150 to $250 per ticket will receive a home-delivered multicourse dinner catered by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at The Aventine and a party box.

They’ll also receive access to live streaming entertainment featuring perennial host Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and a performance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Chad Michaels.

The goal is to raise $85,000, which will fund 17,000 client meals. For details, visit mamaskitchen.org.