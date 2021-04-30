Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Culinary fundraiser Mama’s Day returns with dine-at-home event

Host Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien and Mama's Kitchen CEO Alberto Cortés at the 2018 Mama's Day event.
Host Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, left, and Mama’s Kitchen CEO Alberto Cortés at the 2018 Mama’s Day fundraiser in La Jolla.
(Courtesy of The Venture Project)
By Pam Kragen
After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, the popular culinary fundraiser Mama’s Day will return on May 7 in its first dine-at-home event.

Now in its 30th year, Mama’s Day raises money each spring for Mama’s Kitchen, a San Diego nonprofit that provides free home-delivered meals to vulnerable people suffering from hunger, HIV, cancer and other critical illnesses.

Instead of the usual gourmet tastings event with dozens of local restaurant chefs at a hotel, Mama’s Day this year will be a catered affair.

Ticket-buyers paying $150 to $250 per ticket will receive a home-delivered multicourse dinner catered by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at The Aventine and a party box.

They’ll also receive access to live streaming entertainment featuring perennial host Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and a performance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner Chad Michaels.

The goal is to raise $85,000, which will fund 17,000 client meals. For details, visit mamaskitchen.org.

