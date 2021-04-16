San Diego’s JuneShine expands to Santa Monica

This weekend, local brand JuneShine is expanding beyond its hometown.

JuneShine, a hard kombucha company based in San Diego, will open a new location in Santa Monica. This will be the third location for JuneShine, which also operates tasting rooms in North Park and Scripps Ranch.

JuneShine started out as two University of San Diego graduates brewing out of their garage. In 2018, co-owners Greg Serrao and Forrest Dein opened their first physical location in North Park, joined by a second location in Scripps Ranch (dubbed “JuneShine Ranch”) the following year.

READ MORE: JuneShine’s future shines bright with Scripps Ranch opening

1 / 4 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 2 / 4 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 3 / 4 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 4 / 4 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine)

JuneShine announced the opening of the Los Angeles County tasting room, scheduled for Saturday, April 17, via its email newsletter. In an email to PACIFIC, JuneShine confirmed the news, adding that the “laid back, surf town vibes” established at its San Diego locations will be reflected at the Santa Monica taproom.

So why Santa Monica? Dein said that the neighborhood complements the San Diego company’s brand, including its beachy vibes and commitment to sustainability.

The exterior of JuneShine’s new tasting room in Santa Monica, located at 2914 Main St. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine)

“Our brand feels more at home close to the beach and Santa Monica is the most recognizable beach town in the U.S. so it was the perfect match for us,” Dein told PACIFIC via email. “We also wanted to surround ourselves with the sustainable lifestyle brands that have inspired us from day one like Patagonia and Reformation who both have Santa Monica flagship locations and we feel so lucky to be their new neighbors.”

The tasting room features 16 rotating taps of small-batch hard kombuchas, including flavors exclusive to the Santa Monica location. First up: Kumquat Vanilla, Tiki Tiki, Pineaple Orange Guava, Salty Grapefruit, Chili Mango and Mint Matcha.

JuneShine’s new tasting room will have 16 rotating taps, featuring some new, small-batch flavors exclusive to the Santa Monica location. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine)

Food items from Enclave, the restaurant helmed by Chef Lan Thai inside JuneShine Ranch’s brewery, will also be available. The menu includes beef, chix and veggie empanadas; a super cobb salad; a charcuterie board; crudités; and “Haute Pockets,” Chef Lan’s gluten-free version of a hot pocket available in four flavors.

Due to the pandemic, all of JuneShine’s locations are operating at limited capacity. Without COVID-19 restrictions, the new tasting room fits 49 customers inside, accompanied by an outdoor and dog-friendly patio that seats 19 people. Hours of operation will be noon to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays.

The new location includes an outdoor, dog-friendly patio that seats 19 people. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine)

In addition to JuneShine’s taprooms, its product is distributed at retailers throughout the country and available to buy online with nationwide shipping.

Follow JuneShine on Instagram @juneshineco for updates and visit juneshine.com for more information about the brand.

1 / 5 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 2 / 5 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 3 / 5 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 4 / 5 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine) 5 / 5 A look inside JuneShine’s new Santa Monica location, scheduled to open April 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Rob Stark/JuneShine)

READ MORE: A guide to San Diego’s favorite hard kombuchas