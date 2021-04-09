Fairmont Grand Del Mar resort debuts Fireside Lounge

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar resort has introduced a new open-air, socially distanced dining and drinking program called Fireside Lounge.

Diners can reserve one of 10 cabanas with firepits or eight separate firepits that are positioned on a grass lawn at the Carmel Valley resort. The cabanas comfortably seat six people and the firepits seat up to four. There’s no fee to use a cabanas or firepits, or a minimum food order, but reservations are required.

The Fireside Lounge menu features small plates like hangar steak tartare and a cheese and charcuterie board priced from $16 to $32, and desserts like a s’mores kit for two or chocolate marquise pastry, priced from $10 to $16.

There are also specialty cocktails, wines, local craft beers and Champagne. The resort is at 5300 Grand Del Mar Court in Carmel Valley. For menu and details, granddelmar.com.

