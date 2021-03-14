Happy Pi Day! Celebrate with a slice from Landini’s Pizzerias

Landini’s Pizzerias in Little Italy and Liberty Station will offer two pizza specials in honor of National Pi Day on Sunday, March 14.

Customers have a choice of either two slices of select signature pizzas or one slice pf pizza and a pint of draft beer, for for $3.14.

The day honors the mathematical constant of 3.14, which helped scientists devise a new system for measuring angles.

Landini’s has locations at 1827 India St. and at 2820 Historic Decator Road in Point Loma’s Liberty Public Market. Visit landinispizzeria.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.