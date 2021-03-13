San Diego-based Maya’s Cookies inks Women’s Day deal

Maya’s Cookies, a vegan cookie business launched five years ago by San Diego resident Maya Madsen, has partnered with the international plant-based restaurant chain By Chloe, to offer a specialty cookie at the restaurants during the month of March in honor of International Women’s Day, which was Monday.

The Raspberry Double Chip cookie is being sold exclusively at By Chloe locations and on Maya’s cookie website, mayascookies.com. The cookies are made with brown sugar dough, semisweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chunks and fresh raspberries.

Maya Madsen of Maya’s Cookies in San Diego (Courtesy photo)

As part of the agreement, a portion of sales of this cookie will benefit La Cocina, a nonprofit kitchen incubator for women immigrants starting their own food businesses in the San Francisco area.

“We have been huge fans of Maya’s Cookies for some time now and are just thrilled to offer our guests not only a new treat on the menu, but one made by such a fan favorite brand that benefits women in the hospitality industry,” Catey Mark Meyer of By Chloe said in a statement.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.