San Diego-based Maya’s Cookies inks Women’s Day deal

Maya Madsen, founder of Maya’s Cookies, a gourmet vegan cookie company based in San Diego, holds Birthday Cake cookies on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pam Kragen
Maya’s Cookies, a vegan cookie business launched five years ago by San Diego resident Maya Madsen, has partnered with the international plant-based restaurant chain By Chloe, to offer a specialty cookie at the restaurants during the month of March in honor of International Women’s Day, which was Monday.

The Raspberry Double Chip cookie is being sold exclusively at By Chloe locations and on Maya’s cookie website, mayascookies.com. The cookies are made with brown sugar dough, semisweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chunks and fresh raspberries.

(Courtesy photo)

As part of the agreement, a portion of sales of this cookie will benefit La Cocina, a nonprofit kitchen incubator for women immigrants starting their own food businesses in the San Francisco area.

“We have been huge fans of Maya’s Cookies for some time now and are just thrilled to offer our guests not only a new treat on the menu, but one made by such a fan favorite brand that benefits women in the hospitality industry,” Catey Mark Meyer of By Chloe said in a statement.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

