Vista’s Ebullition Brew ups its food game with new chef at Carlsbad location

To distinguish its food from that at other craft beer tasting rooms, Vista’s Ebullition Brew Works has hired a fine-dining chef for its Carlsbad location, which is now known as Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy Restaurant.

Executive Chef Gunnar Planter came to Ebullition from previous jobs at Viewpoint Brewing in Del Mar and Milles Fleurs restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe. His menu at the year-old Carlsbad Ebullition location includes house-made exotic sausages, pork belly French dip sandwich, roasted black garlic shrimp and Spanish picadillo pie with nightly specials like tomahawk steaks. The location serves 18 beers on tap.

The Carlsbad restaurant seats 96, though only outside dining is available now from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is at 2628 Gateway Road, Suite 135, in the Square at Bressi Ranch center in Carlsbad. Visit ebullitionbrew.com.

