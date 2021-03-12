Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Vista’s Ebullition Brew ups its food game with new chef at Carlsbad location

Gunnar Planter is the new executive chef at Ebullition Brew Works in Carlsbad.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Share

To distinguish its food from that at other craft beer tasting rooms, Vista’s Ebullition Brew Works has hired a fine-dining chef for its Carlsbad location, which is now known as Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy Restaurant.

Executive Chef Gunnar Planter came to Ebullition from previous jobs at Viewpoint Brewing in Del Mar and Milles Fleurs restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe. His menu at the year-old Carlsbad Ebullition location includes house-made exotic sausages, pork belly French dip sandwich, roasted black garlic shrimp and Spanish picadillo pie with nightly specials like tomahawk steaks. The location serves 18 beers on tap.

The Carlsbad restaurant seats 96, though only outside dining is available now from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is at 2628 Gateway Road, Suite 135, in the Square at Bressi Ranch center in Carlsbad. Visit ebullitionbrew.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink RestaurantsCraft Beer
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement