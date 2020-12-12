Rubio’s restaurants host holiday “instant win” card giveaway

Rubio’s restaurants are hosting a holiday “instant win” card giveaway event this month.

With any purchase, customers will receive a scratch-off card with prizes ranging from a free taco or dessert to coupons ranging in value from $2 off an entree to a buy-one-get-one-free deal. The odds of winning the taco or dessert are 1 in 3, compared to 1 in 36 for the BOGO offer. Coupons must be redeemed by Dec. 31.

Customers can also get a scratch-off card with no purchase necessary by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope by Dec. 22 to Rubio’s Holiday Scratch Off Instant Win Game Piece Request at 360 W. 132nd St., Los Angeles, CA 90061. For details, visit rubios.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego’s restaurant community for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.