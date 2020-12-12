Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Rubio’s restaurants host holiday “instant win” card giveaway

The Fish Taco Especial is the classic recipe from The Original Fish Taco with handmade guacamole and cheese at Rubio’s Coastal.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Pam Kragen
Rubio’s restaurants are hosting a holiday “instant win” card giveaway event this month.

With any purchase, customers will receive a scratch-off card with prizes ranging from a free taco or dessert to coupons ranging in value from $2 off an entree to a buy-one-get-one-free deal. The odds of winning the taco or dessert are 1 in 3, compared to 1 in 36 for the BOGO offer. Coupons must be redeemed by Dec. 31.

Customers can also get a scratch-off card with no purchase necessary by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope by Dec. 22 to Rubio’s Holiday Scratch Off Instant Win Game Piece Request at 360 W. 132nd St., Los Angeles, CA 90061. For details, visit rubios.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego’s restaurant community for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

