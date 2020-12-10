Cutwater Spirits distillery releases third tequila

San Diego’s Cutwater Spirits distillery has released its first Añejo Tequila, the third aged tequila product it has unveiled since last fall.

Cutwater’s tequilas are produced in Jalisco, Mexico, by the Orendain family, who have been making tequilas for nearly 100 years. What makes the Cutwater tequilas unique is that they are aged in Cutwater whiskey barrels for more than a year before being bottled and shipped to San Diego. The first agave spirits produced under the partnership was Cutwater Tequila Blanco in October 2019, followed by Cutwater Tequila Reposado in January 2020.

The new Añejo Tequila is $49.99 a bottle. For locations, visit cutwaterspirits.com.

