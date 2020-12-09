Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

New startup In Good Company delivering frozen family meals from local restaurants

In Good Company's frozen family meals from San Diego restaurants.
In Good Company, a new startup offering frozen family meals from San Diego restaurants, launched this week.
(Courtesy of City Proper)
By Pam Kragen
In Good Company, a new startup business aiming to help struggling San Diego restaurants get their products to customers, launched Monday with a line of five frozen family meals delivered to customers’ doorsteps.

For this month’s debut, diners can order a packaged meal in a reusable tin — which can serve two to three people — from Juniper & Ivy, Galaxy Taco, Ranch 45, Viewpoing Brewing Co. or Luckybolt. This month’s menu options include shepherd’s and pot pies, braised beef stew, Brandt Beef lasagna and braised pork and beans.

Ashleigh Ferran, CEO and founder of In Good Company said the industry is rushing to come up with “outside the box” and creative solutions to survive.

“We wanted to make it easy for people to create wonderful dinners at home while supporting local chefs they love without having to rely on take-out every time they want restaurant quality food,” Ferran said.

Ferran said these packaged meals, priced at $35, return a good profit margin to restaurants, which have been stung this year by the 20 percent to 30 percent cut of sales that go to third-party delivery services. Because all In Good Company sales are through pre-order, there’s no food waste, and all dishes come frozen in stainless steel containers which can go right in the oven, so there’s no packaging waste.

The first collection of meals are now on sale through Saturday, Dec. 12. Delivery in San Diego County is free with purchase of three or more meals. Deliveries will be made on Dec. 17 and 18.

Ferran said she’s planning another meal drop in January, likely with several new restaurants.

To order, visit eatigc.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego’s restaurant community for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink Restaurants
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

