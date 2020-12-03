San Marcos Brewery closes after 27 years due to pandemic

After 27 years in business in the Old California Restaurant Row shopping center in San Marcos, the San Marcos Brewery & Grill has announced its permanent closure.

In a post on Facebook on Nov. 19, the owners of the brew pub wrote: “Well, the time has come. With the restrictions of COVID-19, and the purple tier, the Brewery has suspended its operations. We’ve had a good 27-year run and now it’s time to call it ... done. Thank you all for the support through the years.”

Opened in 1993 at 1080 W San Marcos Blvd., the San Marcos Brewery was one of the region’s first gastropubs with an onsite micro-brewery where its brewers produced English-style ales and oatmeal stout beers.