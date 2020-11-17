Sustainable Barrio Logan spot fires up San Diego’s barbecue scene

Two more spots are opening at The Boiler in Barrio Logan: ReBru Spirits, a micro-distillery producing spirits from outdated beer, and Sideyard BBQ by HottMess, a restaurant serving up authentic Texas-style smoked BBQ.

Just minutes outside downtown, The Boiler is a multi-use building that already houses an outpost of Thorn Brewing Co. Opening at a later date will be HottMess Woodfired Pizza, serving up Neopolitan-style pizza. In keeping with the sustainability theme of the entire project, HottMess Woodfired pizza will feature a proprietary dough recipe that uses spent grain from Thorn Brewing.

The outdoor dining area at Sideyard BBQ by HottMess. (Jeff Jones)

Sideyard BBQ by HottMess’ outdoor dining space is reminiscent of Valle de Guadalupe, with colorful murals, market lights and slated wooden backdrops. Perfect for the social distancing era, the all-outdoor restaurant means diners can take advantage of San Diego’s near perfect weather year-round.

Guests can pick from a menu of BBQ faves like smoked brisket (offered on Sundays only), smoked turkey, pulled pork and pork belly. Master of the Pit David Kendall of Grand Ole BBQ is serving up lunch and dinner menus that features sandwiches and plates, plus classic sides like Loaded Papas with sour cream, roasted garlic/serrano butter, cheddar, green onions and chicharrones; Sweet Potato, Bacon and Apple Salad with honey dressing and Chente Frijoles with tomatoes, onions, garlic and chiles. Vegan and gluten-free menu options, like the Grilled Cauliflower Steak, are also available.

Of course, no BBQ meal is complete without a sauce. Sideyard BBQ offers a selection including Adelita’s Sweet BBQ, Chingon Chimichurri, Smoked Tomato Salsa or Cheech & Chong Smoked Chipotle Lacquer.

Market lights, colorful murals and more accent Sideyard BBQ by HottMess. (Jeff Jones)

To wash it all down, ReBru Spirits’ menu includes cocktails like the East Side Ricky, made with ReBru gin, lime, sugar, cucumber, mint and soda; the ReBru Mule, made with ReBru vodka, lime, ginger beer and bitters; the Gold Rush, made with bourbon, honey, lemon and bitters and non-alcoholic options like the ReBru Cucumber Mint Tea and the ReBru Raspberry Mint Tea. Beers from Thorn Brewing (Barrio Lager, Thorn Relay IPA and Black Paw, to name a few) and a selection of wine round out the menu.

For more information on ReBru Spirits or Sideyard BBQ by HottMess, visit rebruspirits.com or sdhottmess.com.

