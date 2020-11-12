These Thanksgiving pies will be the star of your holiday

Thanksgiving is still a thing in 2020. This year, make it a little sweeter with one of these local pie picks.

Whether you like your pumpkin pie classic or with a twist (bourbon vanilla cream, anyone?), or if you’re looking for something a little different (see Aunt Dubo’s Peanut Butter Pie), here’s where you can get a piece of the pie this Thanksgiving.

Pop Pie Co.

True to its name, Pop Pie Co. is the go-to place for Thanksgiving dessert. This year, the restaurant/bakery is offering five pies: whole pumpkin, salted caramel apple crumble, vegan apple crumble, honey bourbon pecan and salted honey pie. All pies are $35 a pop. Preorders are available via Toast Tab through Nov. 19 — or until the shop sells out — and can be picked up on Nov. 25 or 26. 4404 Park Blvd., University Heights; poppieco.com

Whole pumpkin pie, one of the five Pop Pie Co. flavors this season, is available for $35. (Haley Hill)

Ranch 45

The Solana Beach restaurant is offering two pies on its holiday menu this year: apple and pumpkin. Priced at $35 and $30 respectively, the pies can be ordered online and picked up anytime before Thanksgiving. 512 Via de la Valle, Suite 102, Solana Beach; ranch45.com

Ranch 45 in Solana Beach is serving up apple pies for $35. (Maraelia Romine)

Union Kitchen and Tap

Both Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp and Union Kitchen and Tap Encinitas are offering sweet treats this Thanksgiving. Stop by downtown for Blackberry Key Lime Pie, comprised of graham cracker crust, white chocolate ganache, blackberry dust and whipped crème fraiche. For those up in North County, head to the Encinitas location for Aunt Dubo’s Peanut Butter Pie made with Oreo crust, chocolate ganache, bourbon caramel, whipped cream, chocolate-covered pretzels and shaved white chocolate. The two pies are $7.95 per slice and offered for carry-out, patio dining or delivery. Aunt Dubo’s Peanut Butter Pie is also available as a whole pie for $27.95 — just be sure to order ahead. 333 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp; gaslampunion.com ; 1108 S Coast Highway, Encinitas; localunion101.com

Aunt Dubo’s Peanut Butter Pie, available at Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas (Courtesy photo)

The Gluten Free Baking Co.

Those with dietary restrictions can indulge in four gluten-free and vegan pies: pumpkin, pecan, mixed berry streusel and apple streusel. Prices range from $20 to $25. Pre-orders must be placed by Nov. 18 online for pickup during store hours on Nov. 23 through 25. Miss the pre-order deadline? The bakery invites walk-ins, so swing by North Park to purchase from the shop’s pastry cases. 4594 30th St., North Park; thegfbakingco.com

Pumpkin pie from The Gluten Free Baking Co. is available for $20. (Courtesy photo)

Rusticucina

Keep things simple with Rusticucina’s traditional pumpkin and apple pies, priced at $39 and $42 respectively. Each to-go pie serves eight to ten people. Pre-order online or call the restaurant at 619-310-5291 through Nov. 19. 3797 Park Blvd., Hillcrest; rusticucina.com

Apple and pumpkin pies from Rusticucina (Eckis Marketing)

Civico by the Park

Civico by the Park’s recently launched new winter menu includes Crostata Di Fichi, aka a fig pie. The Italian dessert uses shortcrust dough and organic local figs sourced from Specialty Produce. $9 slices are available for dine-in at brunch or dinner, with whole pies available for $47. For to-go pies, be sure to pre-order 24 hours in advance for pick-up. 2550 Fifth Ave., Unit 120, Bankers Hill; civicobythepark.com/home

Crostata Di Fichi from Civico by the Park (Olivia Beall)

Café Sevilla

Celebrate Thanksgiving, Spanish-style, with a sweet treat from Café Sevilla. The restaurant is offering homemade pumpkin pies with cinnamon ginger whipped cream. Thanksgiving pies are available as part of its three-course Thanksgiving dinner options, which include a starter, main and dessert for $49 per person. 353 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp; cafesevilla.com

Cafe Sevilla’s Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie. (bhofack2/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

George’s at the Cove

The classic La Jolla eatery is offering fresh-baked pies to end your Thanksgiving dinner right. Try its Pumpkin Custard Pie or Brown Butter and Bourbon Pecan Pie, both offered at $25. Pies must be pre-ordered at exploretock.com/georgesatthecove. 1250 Prospect St., La Jolla; georgesatthecove.com.

Pumpkin custard pie from George’s at the Cove.

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

If you’re in the Temecula area for Thanksgiving, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa has you covered. The Vineyard Rose Restaurant will be offering Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie topped with Bourbon Vanilla Cream and Candied Pecans or a traditional Pecan Pie, made with a fresh homestyle crust, fresh pecans, chocolate chips, whipped cream and mint. $30 per pie. 34843 Rancho California Road, Temecula; southcoastwinery.com.

Thanksgiving pies from South Coast Winery.

Provisional Kitchen, Café & Mercantile

Available to-go or at Provisional, one of the Pendry San Diego’s onsite restaurants, house-made pies include a Classic Pumpkin Pie with a graham cracker crust or a Pecan Cream Pie topped with candied pecans and caramel sauce. Pre-orders must be made by Nov. 21 and picked up at Provisional on Nov. 25 or 26 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each pie is priced at $35. 425 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp; pendry.com/san-diego/dining/provisional

Provisional Kitchen’s Thanksgiving pumpkin pie.

ARLO

The buzzy new restaurant, ARLO, opened at the recently renovated Town and Country hotel in Mission Valley in August. For Thanksgiving, ARLO is offering a wood-fired ARLO Apple Pie, made with Manchego crust and French vanilla cream. Pies are offered as part of ARLO’s pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu, $59 per person. 500 Hotel Circle N., Mission Valley; arlosandiego.com

ARLO’s Thanksgiving Apple Pie.

Rancho Bernardo Inn

The Rancho Bernardo mainstay is offering seasonal Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie and a Bourbon Pecan Pie made by Pastry Chef Margaret Nolan Carvallo. Pies are available to-go through Cafe Granada or as an add-on to AVANT’s Thanksgiving to-go menu. Orders must be made by Sunday, Nov. 22. 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr., Rancho Bernardo; ranchobernardoinn.com

Rancho Bernardo Inn Pumpkin Pie.

Juniper & Ivy

One of San Diego’s most acclaimed restaurants, Juniper & Ivy is offering Thanksgiving meals to-go, including whole pumpkin and pecan pies (serves 6-8). Pies are offered as part of the meals or a la carte at $25 each. 2228 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy; juniperandivy.com

Juniper & Ivy’s Thanksgiving pecan pie.

Café Gratitude

This season, the beloved vegan chain Café Gratitude is serving up three pies: pumpkin, chocolate coconut cream, and baked apple. All pies are $25 and serve four to six people. Pre-order online by Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. and pick-up in person on Nov. 25 from 1 to 9 p.m. 1980 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy; cafegratitude.com

Baked apple, chocolate coconut cream and pumpkin pies from Café Gratitude (Courtesy photo)

SusieCakes

SusieCakes, a bakery with locations in Del Mar and Carlsbad, is offering pumpkin, pecan and apple crumble pies. Prices range from $28.95-$34.95. Pick up or pre-order by Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. to snag your pie before the bakery sells out. Walk-up orders are not available on Nov. 25 and the storefront will be closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. One Paseo: 3705 Caminito Court, Suite 0500, Del Mar; La Costa Town Square: 7610 Via Campanile, Suite 144, Carlsbad; susiecakes.com