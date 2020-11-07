Hey, Babe! Canned wine being tested in San Diego

San Diego is the test market for a canned low-calorie wine product that began arriving on local store shelves Oct. 23.

Manufactured by Anheuser-Busch, Babe Wine is sold in four-packs of rosé and 12-packs of rosé, white and red wine. With just 100 calories per can, it’s being marketed as a lighter beverage for people who prefer the taste of wine over hard seltzer. Now available only in San Diego, Babe Wine will be rolled out nationally in 2021.

Babe Wine is sold at about 40 local liquor stores and markets. For locations, visit: drinkbabe.net.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.