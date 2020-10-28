RoVino The Foodery in East Village debuts Pappalecco pop-up

RoVino The Foodery, an Italian restaurant and market in San Diego’s East Village, is adding another business to its offerings this month.

Pappalecco, the Italian café launched in 2007 by Tuscany-raised brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Bucci, will open a pop-up booth at RoVino on Oct. 30.

The new Pappalecco location will serve authentic Italian coffee drinks, gelato, desserts and breakfast items.

Opened last year at 969 Market St. by Tom Tarantino, Antonia Buono and Vincenzo Bruno, RoVino is a full-service Italian restaurant that also serves Italian deli foods, pizzas prepared by Pandemic Pizza and meals to go.

Hours are expanding on Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit: rovinothefoodery.com.