Halloween cocktails guaranteed to fright and delight

It wouldn’t be the spooky season without a few freaky fun cocktails to help get you into the spirit. Here are some seasonal drink specials to try around San Diego this Halloween weekend.

David S. Pumpkins from You & Yours Distilling Co.

Named after a classic “Saturday Night Live” character played by Tom Hanks, the David S. Pumpkins cocktail takes pumpkin spice to the next level. This fall treat is made with You & Yours Vodka, pumpkin, pomegranate molasses, lemon, honey, molasses bitters and finished off with a salty cinnamon graham cracker rim. From Friday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 1, the David S. Pumpkins is $10 at You & Yours Distilling Co. youandyours.com

The David S. Pumpkins seasonal cocktail from You & Yours Distilling Co. (Megan Jane Burgess/Megan Jane Burgess)

Cold Buttered Rum at Puesto Mission Valley

Usually imbibed in hot form, the Cold Buttered Rum from Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar in Mission Valley incorporates a fall flavor like mulled cider with Puesto’s Rum Blend, lemon, walnuts and black tea. To finish it off, it’s washed with clarified butter. Available through Halloween weekend at the Mission Valley location for $15.

eatpuesto.com

Cold Buttered Rum, a seasonal cocktail, from Puesto Mission Valley.

The Presley Potion at The Presley

The latest bar and restaurant from hospitality firm Good Time Design, The Presley opened this past summer at Liberty Station. To celebrate Halloween, they’re offering the Presley Potion, a cocktail made with light rum, strawberry purée and fresh lime juice. Try the Presley Potion for $10.

thepresleysd.com

The Presley’s Halloween rum cocktail, Presley Potion (Courtesy photo)

The Drunken Pumpkin, Osaka Pirate and Beetlejuice at Tajima (Mercury location)

Tajima’s Mercury location is cheers’ing to the Halloween season — times three. The Drunken Pumpkin consists of Sailor Jerry’s Spiced Rum, RumChata , amaretto, pumpkin spice, lemon juice and walnut bitters. The Osaka Pirate takes Malahat Black Tea Rum and mixes it with simple syrup and lime juice. And finally, the Beetlejuice combines Jameson Irish whiskey, Yuzu liqueur, orgeat, honey dew syrup, Dr. Pepper, lemon juice and winter melon bitters. All cocktails available through the end of October. tajimasandiego.com

The Drunken Pumpkin seasonal cocktail from Tajima’s Mercury location.

La Citrouille-Lanterne at Bleu Boheme

Kensington’s iconic French restaurant puts a City of Lights spin on its Halloween concoction: La Citrouille-Lanterne (which translates to Jack-O'-Lantern) is served up with Michter’s Straight Rye whiskey, Hiram Walker Pumpkin Spice liqueur, Mandarine Napoleon orange liqueur, Angosturo Bitters, egg whites, Muse Verte absinthe and a dash of cinnamon for $15. bleuboheme.com

La Citrouille-Lanterne from Bleu Boheme.

Bottle service specials at El Chingon

El Chingon is offering Halloween bottle service packages to celebrate in style. For up to six people, enjoy two bottles of either Tito’s vodka, Don Julio tequila or Jameson Irish whiskey. For up to 10 people, enjoy one bottle of Magnum Belvedere vodka or Magnum CÎROC vodka, one bottle of Belvedere vodka, Grey Goose vodka, Don Julio tequila or Jameson Irish whiskey and one Dos XX beer tower. Both packages include two chicharrones, two orders of eloté and a platter of carne asada nachos. Six-person option, $750, 10-person option, $1,000. elchingon.com

The beer tower from El Chingon.

Hannibal Lector , Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers at barleymash

The Gaslamp’s hoppin’ bar and restaurant is serving up homages to three Halloween classics: the Hannibal Lector, made with Espolòn Blanco tequila, fresh lime and fresh orange with a black salt and Tajín rim; the Freddy Krueger, made with vodka and activated charcoal; and the Michael Myers, made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon. barleymash.com

Hannibal Lector, a seasonal cocktail from barleymash.

Pumpkin Deja Brew at Duck Dive

Duck Dive, Pacific Beach’s popular hangout spot, is dressing up one of their beloved cocktails in pumpkin for the season: the Deja Brew, a frozen cocktail made with vodka, Kahlua, Modern Times cold brew, Coco Lopez, crème de cacaoand vanilla, will be available in pumpkin and pumpkin spice blends, including leaf sprinkles for a fall twist. theduckdive.com