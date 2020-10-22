First Light unveils its first coffee whiskeys

First Light Coffee Whiskey, a San Diego distiller launched last spring by cousins Ryan Espinoza and David Elizondo, has released its first two flagship whiskey products, the Original Coffee Whiskey and Dark Roast Coffee Whiskey.

The fledgling company specializes in making corn whiskeys with all-natural ingredients, including coffee extract and organic raw agave. The two new flavors were first taste-tested by judges at the 2020 SIP Awards.

The Original whiskey earned a Double Gold award and the Dark Roast earned both a Platinum award and the 2020 Innovation Award. The whiskeys are sold online and at the Del Mesa Liquor and Keg N Bottle stores in San Diego.

Visit firstlightwhiskey.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants at The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.