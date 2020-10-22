Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Famed taco shop Tuetano Taqueria pops up at Craft & Commerce

The interior of Consortium Holdings' Craft & Commerce in Little Italy.
(Courtesy of Zack Benson)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 22, 2020
6 AM
Over the past three years, Priscilla Curiel’s bone marrow tacos at the Tuetano Taqueria in San Ysidro have landed on numerous “best taco” lists nationwide. To promote its new fall menu, which also features bone marrow dishes and Mexican-inspired cocktails, Craft & Commerce restaurant/bar in Little Italy is kicking the new menu off with a weekend brunch pop-up featuring Curiel’s famed tacos from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24.

“We like to work with people who are doing great stuff and we believe that collabs are a great way for us to learn and build relationships with other individuals. It’s a way for our employees to learn something new in the process,” said Jason McLeod, culinary director and partner for CH Projects, which owns Craft & Commerce.

Curiel’s bone marrow tacos will be paired with tequila and mezcal cocktails as well as new fall dishes conceived by new C&C executive chef Kyle Pierce. These dishes include fire-roasted lemon garlic chicken and frites, confit duck leg tacos, wood-fired grilled oysters and warm corn madeleines. The restaurant’s new brunch menu also features Brussels sprouts hash, a Millennial Benny and a shareable Breakfast Board featuring several items.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants at The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

