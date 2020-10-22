Famed taco shop Tuetano Taqueria pops up at Craft & Commerce

Over the past three years, Priscilla Curiel’s bone marrow tacos at the Tuetano Taqueria in San Ysidro have landed on numerous “best taco” lists nationwide. To promote its new fall menu, which also features bone marrow dishes and Mexican-inspired cocktails, Craft & Commerce restaurant/bar in Little Italy is kicking the new menu off with a weekend brunch pop-up featuring Curiel’s famed tacos from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24.

“We like to work with people who are doing great stuff and we believe that collabs are a great way for us to learn and build relationships with other individuals. It’s a way for our employees to learn something new in the process,” said Jason McLeod, culinary director and partner for CH Projects, which owns Craft & Commerce.

Curiel’s bone marrow tacos will be paired with tequila and mezcal cocktails as well as new fall dishes conceived by new C&C executive chef Kyle Pierce. These dishes include fire-roasted lemon garlic chicken and frites, confit duck leg tacos, wood-fired grilled oysters and warm corn madeleines. The restaurant’s new brunch menu also features Brussels sprouts hash, a Millennial Benny and a shareable Breakfast Board featuring several items.

