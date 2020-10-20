New restaurant, rooftop bar and scoop shop debut countywide

European café comes to Cardiff

The Waverly Restaurant & Lounge, the latest project from the owners of Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning Kettner Exchange in Little Italy, opened in Cardiff on Oct. 14.

Located in the former Rimel’s Rottiserie space at 2005 San Elijo Ave., Waverly had been scheduled for an opening early this year, but the pandemic forced the SDCM Restaurant Group to delay its debut.

Waverly features a progressive American and European-inspired menu by chef Brian Redzikowski, who is the executive chef at Kettner Exchange and lead menu developer for all SDCM properties, including Vin de Syrah, Firehouse American Eatery + Lounge, Devil’s Dozen Donut Shop and Good Time Poke.

Redzikowski describes Waverly as an “all-day upscale European café" with a focus on upscale and healthy ingredients and influences of Mediterranean and Eastern European cuisine. Some of Waverly’s specialties are lobster ceviche, ricotta agnolotti, wild salmon autumn bowl, Sonoma lamb shoulder tikka masala and kids’ “funfetti” pancakes.

The restaurant is serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Happy hour is 3 to 5 p.m. daily.

The beachy-vibe restaurant is managed by Chris Simmons, a level two master mezcalier, and the bar is managed by Eric Johnson of Home & Away and Leigh Lecap from Campfire and Jeune et Jolie. The cocktail menu is highlighted with tropical-themed specialties like Banana Creme, Kona Old Fashioned, Pineapple Princess, Clockwork Orange and Daily Fix, which is made with Brazilian cachaça, lychee, lime and grapefruit juice.

Visit thewaverly.com.

Blue Moon ice cream at newly opened Wynn’s Ice Cream Co. in San Marcos. (Courtesy photo)

Wynn’s Ice Cream opens in San Marcos

Midwestern transplants Chris and Sarah Wynn opened Wynn’s Ice Cream Co., a gourmet scoop shop, in the North City development in San Marcos on Saturday.

The shop makes small-batch ice creams inspired by local flavors, like an apples-and-cider variety made with cinnamon crunch doughnuts from Peterson’s Donut Corner in Escondido.

The house specialty is Blue Moon, a traditional favorite in the Wynns’ former home state of Michigan, that has a raspberry marshmallow flavor. The shop will showcase 18 flavors, including a handful of standards like vanilla, chocolate and cookies ‘n’ cream, as well as rotating varieties, like s’mores — with roasted marshmallows folded in — and a bourbon and smoked pecans flavor.

Wynn’s is at 251 N. City Drive, near California State University San Marcos. Visit wynnsicecream.com.

Harbor & Sky rooftop bar and lounge has opened at the Residence Inn & SpringHill Suites in downtown San Diego. (Courtesy photo)

New rooftop bar debuts downtown

Harbor & Sky, a new rooftop bar and lounge, has opened on the fifth floor deck of the Residence Inn & SpringHill Suites hotel at 900 Bayfront Court in downtown San Diego.

Offering full bar service and a light bites menu by executive chef Mark Fong, it’s open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The food menu features shared plates, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and cocktails, including a margarita, a mojito, frozés and more.

Visit harborandskysandiego.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego restaurants at The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.