Heineken tests Bask seltzer in San Diego, now sold locally at Vons

San Diego is one of just two markets in the U.S. where Heineken USA is now selling its new IPA-style hard seltzer brand Bask.

The product, which is sold locally at Vons, Albertsons and other beverage-specific stores, is available in Original Hops, Blood Orange and Lemon flavors. It’s made from a blend of yeast, hop oil and citrus favors.

The only other market where Bask is available is the greater Boston area. Visit baskipaseltzer.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.