Wiz Khalifa unveils HotBox in San Diego

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has teamed up with Nextbite this month to launch HotBox by Wiz, a delivery-only restaurant chain available in San Diego and just six other U.S. cities.

Working from restaurant kitchens in Oceanside, Carmel Mountain Ranch and Mira Mesa, HotBox is offering countywide food delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash and GrubHub.

The comfort food menu features brisket burnt ends, chicken wings, mac ‘n’ cheese, chili, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and desserts.

The service is now available only in San Diego, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver, Houston and New York City, but new locations will be added in the months to come. Visit hotboxbywiz.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.