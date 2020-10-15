Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Former Dining OutSD publisher launches new venture ‘Infamous Food + Drink’

Josh Kopelman of newly launched Infamous Food and Drink
Josh Kopelman of newly launched Infamous Food and Drink films a story on Skrewball Whiskey at the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Oct. 15, 2020
After publishing Dining OutSD Magazine for 17 years, Josh Kopelman has gone solo to launch a new venture this month, Infamous Food + Drink, which is a social media and storytelling agency for San Diego-based artisan restaurants, breweries and distilleries.

Kopelman said his business will be primarily digital but he’ll publish a magazine once a year on his favorite “movers and shakers” in the industry.

He is rolling out his new company in November with a series of live Wednesday-night programs conducted at the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego, with happy hour talks and tastings of local spirits, wine and beers.

To find out more about Infamous Food + Drink, visit instagram.com/infamousfoodanddrink.

Pam Kragen

