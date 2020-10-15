Former Dining OutSD publisher launches new venture ‘Infamous Food + Drink’
After publishing Dining OutSD Magazine for 17 years, Josh Kopelman has gone solo to launch a new venture this month, Infamous Food + Drink, which is a social media and storytelling agency for San Diego-based artisan restaurants, breweries and distilleries.
Kopelman said his business will be primarily digital but he’ll publish a magazine once a year on his favorite “movers and shakers” in the industry.
He is rolling out his new company in November with a series of live Wednesday-night programs conducted at the Lafayette Hotel in San Diego, with happy hour talks and tastings of local spirits, wine and beers.
To find out more about Infamous Food + Drink, visit instagram.com/infamousfoodanddrink.
