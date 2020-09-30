Celebrate Taste of Little Italy: Take-Out Edition

We may live in a time of social distancing, but that doesn’t mean one of San Diego’s tastiest neighborhoods is going to let foodies miss out on its famous annual dining event.

The 2020 incarnation of Taste of Little Italy: Take-Out Edition is back with modifications in place in order to maintain social distancing rules, including expanding the event to five nights and capping the amount of tickets sold each night to 300.

From Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, 20 of Little Italy’s finest eateries will take part, with four or five restaurants per night creating an “elevated multi-course tasting menu,” according to a press release. The menu rotates daily and includes vegetarian and vegan options. Restaurants including Ballast Point, Bencotto, Buon Apetito, Cloak and Petal, Frost Me Bakery and Café, Shake Shack, Monello, Isola Pizza Bar, Davanti Enoteca and more are scheduled to participate.

“As Little Italy safely and slowly reopens, we are constantly looking for new ways to allow the community to experience a taste of San Diego’s top restaurants,” said Chris Gomez, district manager of the Little Italy Association, in a press release. “Taste of Little Italy is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The redesigned Taste of Little Italy will follow new safety guidelines provided by the city and bring San Diegans together to enjoy a custom meal from their favorite Little Italy venues.”

To help maintain social distancing, ticketholders will be given a window of time to check in at Piazza della Famiglia, where they will receive a Little Italy tote bag to collect their meal courses. From there, diners can walk or drive to participating restaurant and collect their courses, which they can then enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Here’s a look at the scheduled tasting course menu for Sunday, Oct. 4 (this night is specifically vegetarian or vegan; other nights are not):

Uno: Isola Pizza Bar

Bruschetta: Fresh tomatoes, artichoke, capers, aioli, burrata (VT)

Due: Davanti Enoteca

Corn Salad: Fresh roasted corn, cremini mushrooms, rosemary oil, walnuts and sherry vinaigrette (VT)

Tre: Semola

White Truffle Pasta (VT)

Quattro: Zinqué

Lasagna: Tomato, basil, three cheeses (VT)

Dolce: Café Gratitude

Red Velvet Cake (VG)

Bevanda: Ballast Point

12oz. can and branded koozie

Acqua: Acqua Panna and San Pellegrino

330ml. Acqua Panna and 330ml. S.Pellegrino Essenza

Tickets are priced at $50 per individual or $80 per couple, plus applicable service fees. To learn more about the 12th Annual Taste of Little Italy: Take-Out Edition, visit tasteoflittleitalysd.com.

