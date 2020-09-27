Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Epicurean San Diego switches to artisan boxes

By Pam Kragen
Sep. 27, 2020
6 AM
When the pandemic dried up Epicurean San Diego’s corporate events, pop-up dinners and culinary tours, founders Stephanie and Dan Parker came up with a way to carry on their work and support local artisans.

In October, they’ll launch the Sunshine Box program, featuring a box of eight locally made items shipped to customers’ doorsteps for $99 plus tax.

Items featured in the first collection are fresh-roasted coffee beans from Cafe Virtuoso; Wellness Tonique tea from Smij Spicery, Drinking shrub (a non-alcoholic syrup) from Cool Hands Co., salt from Salt Farm, a vegan chocolate bar from Nibble Chocolate, honey from Mikolich Honey, sriracha from Baby Clydesdale and EPIC food pun greeting cards.

For information, visit epicureansandiego.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants and dining for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

