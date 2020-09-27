Epicurean San Diego switches to artisan boxes

When the pandemic dried up Epicurean San Diego’s corporate events, pop-up dinners and culinary tours, founders Stephanie and Dan Parker came up with a way to carry on their work and support local artisans.

In October, they’ll launch the Sunshine Box program, featuring a box of eight locally made items shipped to customers’ doorsteps for $99 plus tax.

Items featured in the first collection are fresh-roasted coffee beans from Cafe Virtuoso; Wellness Tonique tea from Smij Spicery, Drinking shrub (a non-alcoholic syrup) from Cool Hands Co., salt from Salt Farm, a vegan chocolate bar from Nibble Chocolate, honey from Mikolich Honey, sriracha from Baby Clydesdale and EPIC food pun greeting cards.

For information, visit epicureansandiego.com.

