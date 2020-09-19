Ranch 45 in Solana Beach launches ‘micro-catering’

Since social distancing orders now prohibit large gatherings, Ranch 45 in Solana Beach has rolled out a new service called “micro-catering.” It’s a full-service catering menu for parties as small as four people. Options include breakfast boxes, lunches, salads, barbecue packs and more.

Opened at 512 Via de la Valle in late 2018, Ranch 45 is a cafe that specializes in serving Brandt beef, a family-owned, all-natural cattle ranch in Brawley.

Brandt products are featured in the burgers, sausage, carne asada burritos, steaks, all-beef hot dogs, salads, Reuben and BLT sandwiches, and more. Packaged Brandt beef products are also sold from a butcher refrigerator case.

The restaurant’s name is an homage to the Brandt family, who launched their cattle business in 1945. For catering information, visit ranch45.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.