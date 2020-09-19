Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Ranch 45 in Solana Beach launches ‘micro-catering’

Ranch 45 in Solana Beach
Ranch 45 in Solana Beach is a restaurant and market specializing in Brandt Beef products.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
Sep. 19, 2020
6 AM
Share

Since social distancing orders now prohibit large gatherings, Ranch 45 in Solana Beach has rolled out a new service called “micro-catering.” It’s a full-service catering menu for parties as small as four people. Options include breakfast boxes, lunches, salads, barbecue packs and more.

Opened at 512 Via de la Valle in late 2018, Ranch 45 is a cafe that specializes in serving Brandt beef, a family-owned, all-natural cattle ranch in Brawley.

Brandt products are featured in the burgers, sausage, carne asada burritos, steaks, all-beef hot dogs, salads, Reuben and BLT sandwiches, and more. Packaged Brandt beef products are also sold from a butcher refrigerator case.

The restaurant’s name is an homage to the Brandt family, who launched their cattle business in 1945. For catering information, visit ranch45.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Eat | Drink Restaurants
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement