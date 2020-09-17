Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Carruth winery to toast its 10th anniversary with beer

Carruth Cellars' Carlsbad tasting room
Carruth Cellars’ Carlsbad tasting room will soon have an onsite kitchen, which will prepare and serve a small plates menu to accompany its wines.
(Courtesy of Kevin M. Connors)
By Pam Kragen
Sep. 17, 2020
2 PM
Carruth Cellars in Solana Beach is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month with the announcement of expansion plans for its beverage and food operations.

This past spring, Carruth opened a new wine production center near the Oceanside Municipal Airport. The building, which will be renamed The Hangar, is being remodeled to add a production brewery, beer garden and wine garden. Information on the new brewery operation is still in the planning stages and no head brewer has been announced. The Hangar is slated for completion in 2021.

Meanwhile, the company’s Carlsbad tasting room will soon undergo a revamp to add a kitchen. By the end of this year, it will begin serving a small plates menu with items such as short rib, coq au vin and scallops to complement Carruth’s wines.

Founded in 2010 by winemaker Adam Carruth, the urban winery has tasting rooms in Solana Beach, Carlsbad and Little Italy. Last year, it bottled 25,000 cases of wine and won two gold and four silver medals this summer July at Sunset Magazine’s International Wine Competition. Visit carruthcellars.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

