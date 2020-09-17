Carruth winery to toast its 10th anniversary with beer

Carruth Cellars in Solana Beach is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month with the announcement of expansion plans for its beverage and food operations.

This past spring, Carruth opened a new wine production center near the Oceanside Municipal Airport. The building, which will be renamed The Hangar, is being remodeled to add a production brewery, beer garden and wine garden. Information on the new brewery operation is still in the planning stages and no head brewer has been announced. The Hangar is slated for completion in 2021.

Meanwhile, the company’s Carlsbad tasting room will soon undergo a revamp to add a kitchen. By the end of this year, it will begin serving a small plates menu with items such as short rib, coq au vin and scallops to complement Carruth’s wines.

Founded in 2010 by winemaker Adam Carruth, the urban winery has tasting rooms in Solana Beach, Carlsbad and Little Italy. Last year, it bottled 25,000 cases of wine and won two gold and four silver medals this summer July at Sunset Magazine’s International Wine Competition. Visit carruthcellars.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.