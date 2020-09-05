Stella Jean’s brings back scoops in University Heights

Stella Jean’s, the 2-year-old ice cream scoop shop at 4404 Park Blvd. in University Heights, switched to pint sales only in March to allow social distancing between employees and customers. But on Aug. 20, the shop relaunched its scoop sales after constructing a new low-contact, walk-up window for cone service and online sales pickups.

Regular pint and other product sales can still be accessed through the main door. Stella Jean’s is known for its unique ice cream flavors, including recent specials s’mores, ube & pandesal toffee, milk & cookies and Earl Gray & citrus tea cake. For details, visit stellajeans.com.



Bitchin’ Sauce available at local 7-Elevens

Bitchin’ Sauce, a line of spicy sauces, spreads and dips manufactured in Carlsbad, is now being distributed at San Diego-area 7-Eleven stores. Bitchin’ Sauce was born in 2004 at a local farmers market and has since grown into a national brand. For details on where to purchase the sauce, visit bitchinsauce.com.



Rotisserie Affair turns catering into a restaurant

Rotisserie Affair, a catering company that has operated in San Diego for more than 30 years, has expanded its service concept to make up for lost catering bookings due to the pandemic.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, the company is now serving an all-you-can-eat menu in the parking area outside its commercial kitchen at 7313 Carroll Road in the Miramar area. The price is $29.95 plus tax and the menu changes daily. On Sept. 3 and 4, it will be an “All American” menu barbecued chicken, ribs, hot dogs and sides with an ice cream sundae bar.

On Sept. 9 and 10, it will be a Hawaiian luau theme, with huli huli chicken, kalua pork and tropical fried rice with pineapple upside down and mango mousse cakes. Reservations are required at (858) 578-8891. For menu details, visit facebook.com/RotisserieAffair.

