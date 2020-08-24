Black-owned food truck Happy Ice stops in San Diego this weekend

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... vegan water ice!

This weekend, the popular food truck Happy Ice will bring its unique frozen dessert to San Diego.

Happy Ice is a Black-owned dessert business based in Los Angeles that is well-known for its vegan water ice product, comparable to a slushie or sorbet.

The mobile dessert shop is currently on its Happiness Tour and visiting various West Coast cities. San Diego stops include The Shoppes at Carlsbad on Aug. 28 and Chula Vista Center on Aug. 29 and 30. The truck will be open from noon to 8 p.m. all three days.

Happy Ice is a vegan frozen dessert. Though it has a creamy texture similar to ice cream, it is made without eggs, nuts or daily. (Courtesy of Konnect Agency)

Owner Lemier Mitchell founded Happy Ice in late 2017. After moving to Los Angeles from Philadelphia, he fell in love with the Southern California food truck culture while working in a tattoo shop. Mitchell decided to start up his own truck serving up water ice, also known as Italian ice, which is popular in his hometown of Philadelphia.

The concept quickly proved to be a hit. After receiving a $1 million investment in 2018, Mitchell expanded to a fleet of trucks and eventually opened a brick-and-mortar location in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

Happy Ice will park its truck in Carlsbad and Chula Vista this weekend, Aug. 28-30. (Courtesy of Konnect Agency)

The vegan dessert is inspired by a 40-year-old recipe, consisting of a “smooth, rich, creamy texture reminiscent of ice cream and the light, fruity refreshment of a sorbet,” according to a press release. It also is egg, nut and dairy-free.

All eight flavors — Lucky Lemon, Blueberry Blast, Cherry Bomb, Mango Madness, Sour Apple Lush, Watermelon Lush, Strawberry Lemon Lush and Rainbow Rocket — will be available to purchase at both San Diego stops. Each cup starts at $6 to $7, with an option to add soft serve for an extra $2.

Aug. 28, noon to 8 p.m. at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad; Aug. 29-30, noon to 8 p.m. at Chula Vista Center, 555 Broadway Suite 1019, Chula Vista, happyicela.com