Two dessert shops opening at Del Mar Highlands

A bakery and Taiwanese frozen dessert shop will open in the coming months at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley.

Batch & Box, a new cookie bakery concept, will open in the fall in a small shop near Jimbo’s supermarket. The business will specialize in gourmet cookies that can be batched and boxed to order. Visit facebook.com/BatchCookie.

Iceskimo will open at the center in early 2021. Iceskimo specializes in Taiwanese shaved snow with homemade toppings as well as custom drinks and other desserts. The company’s first shop opened in Kearny Mesa in 2014. For details, visit iceskimo.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. E-mail her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.