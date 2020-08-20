Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Two dessert shops opening at Del Mar Highlands

Iceskimo will open next year at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
(Courtesy of Rob Andrew)
By Pam Kragen
Aug. 20, 2020
6:05 AM
A bakery and Taiwanese frozen dessert shop will open in the coming months at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley.

Batch & Box, a new cookie bakery concept, will open in the fall in a small shop near Jimbo’s supermarket. The business will specialize in gourmet cookies that can be batched and boxed to order. Visit facebook.com/BatchCookie.

Iceskimo will open at the center in early 2021. Iceskimo specializes in Taiwanese shaved snow with homemade toppings as well as custom drinks and other desserts. The company’s first shop opened in Kearny Mesa in 2014. For details, visit iceskimo.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. E-mail her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

