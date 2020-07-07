Make avocado cookies at home with Jason Mraz

What do you get when you put Jason Mraz, his upbeat attitude and some overripe avocados in a kitchen? A real good time, plus some delicious cookies.

If you’re looking for a quarantine distraction, the beloved San Diego singer-songwriter’s latest project is a treat. In a four-minute video, Mraz partners with O’side Kitchen Collaborative to make zero waste cookies using avocados from his Oceanside ranch.

The finished product: choco-cado cookies made with overripe avocados from Jason Mraz’s farm (YouTube/TBS)

The clip is a segment from TBS’ Celebrity Show-Off, a competition show with a variety-like format. Every episode features diverse, DIY-style content produced by celebrities at their homes.

To stay in the competition, each celeb contestant makes a creative video to entertain viewers and raise money for their chosen charities.

Mraz’s charity is O’side Kitchen Collaborative, an Oceanside-based nonprofit that partners with local farms and food businesses to help support zero waste efforts. According to its website, the organization aims “to provide (the) community with clear direction keeping healthy food on peoples’ plates and out of the landfill.”

In the clip, Mraz is in a pickle: in the form of overripe avocados, which he didn’t pick from his trees in time.

Luckily, Vallie Gilley — O’side Kitchen Collaborative’s executive director — comes to the rescue and demonstrates an easy choco-cado cookie recipe to turn Mraz’s trash to treasure. The recipe also calls for coconut sugar, eggs, dark cocoa powder, vanilla, semi-sweet dark chocolate chips, baking soda and baking powder.

Jason Mraz performing in his at-home studio, featured in a video clip from Celebrity Show-Off. (YouTube/TBS)

In addition to baking, Mraz gives viewers a peek into his home studio and plays some music for the camera ... and his cat.

Watch Mraz’s quirky clip on YouTube and tune in to TBS tonight at 10 p.m. to see the full episode of Celebrity Show-off.