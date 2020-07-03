San Diego’s Mostra Coffee, voted Roaster of the Year, opens new location

For homegrown San Diego coffee roaster Mostra, all roads point to home.

In the summer of 2013, Beverly Magtanong, her husband Sam Magtanong, Jelynn Malone and Mike Arquines began roasting coffee beans in the Magtanongs’ garage in 4S Ranch. They soon outgrew that and secured a warehouse in a nondescript office park in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

In January of 2018, the foursome opened their first brick-and-mortar shop a quarter of a mile away at 12045 Carmel Mountain Road. Two years later, it was named Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine, which lauded it for its roasting program and its sourcing efforts with farmers in the Philippines. It’s the first time a San Diego roaster has won the prestigious award since Bird Rock Roasters nabbed the title in 2012.

“This award,” Malone said at the time, “was this far-fetched, huge down-the-road kind of award to receive. … So to win this now is a dream come true.”

This week, Mostra Coffee is coming home: It has opened its newest location in 4S Ranch.

Mostra Coffee on Tuesday, June 30, opened its newest location in 4S Ranch. (Courtesy photo)

On its Instagram page Monday, owners shared this post: “We were anxiously awaiting to find out if we passed the health inspection and we did! Thank you to everyone who sent us well wishes and prayers. It worked. This is a dream come true!!!”

“We dedicate this shop to our incredible local community who rallied for us to get this space, patiently waited for us to get open and continued to support us. With so much love and gratitude,” the post continued.

Mostra co-founder Beverly Magtanong said opening a new location felt right, despite the pandemic.

“You have to pursue what lights you up, not what makes sense, not what anybody else thinks is a great idea,” she said. “But it is that deep voice inside that is telling you, that above all reason, this is the thing you are supposed to do. This is the courage of conviction. We have had every reason to quit along the way, especially during this pandemic and recession. But when your purpose is so strong, you just take the next step and trust that it is going to work out. This is us taking the next step for our community and for our bigger purpose.”

The new location, at 10550 Craftsman Way, officially opened Tuesday with the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required for entry, and curbside pickup will begin Monday.

Mostra roasted 65,000 pounds of coffee beans last year and hopes to up that this year to 100,000. Besides the 4S Ranch location, it has a foothold in San Marcos, on the Palomar College campus. They’re in negotiations to open a new shop in Mira Mesa by the end of the year. And there are plans to lease a space at the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco. Eventually, they’d like to open in Manila, New York and Las Vegas.