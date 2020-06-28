Graze by Sam (The Cooking Guy) launches new product line
Graze by Sam, the Little Italy restaurant/bar opened by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and Grain & Grit Collective in March, has launched a line of bottled sauces, dressings and rubs developed by Zien and the Grain & Grit team.
The products, including a sesame ginger dressing, soy garlic marinade and pork rub, are being sold at Graze by Sam and online at grainandgritcollective.com/products.
Proceeds will go toward a hardship fund for company employees struggling as a result of the pandemic.
