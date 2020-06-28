Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Graze by Sam (The Cooking Guy) launches new product line

One of the new cooking products being sold by Grain & Grit Collective at Graze by Sam.
One of the new cooking products being sold by Grain & Grit Collective at Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien’s new Little Italy restaurant, Graze by Sam.
(Courtesy photo)
By Pam Kragen
June 28, 2020
5:13 AM
Share

Graze by Sam, the Little Italy restaurant/bar opened by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien and Grain & Grit Collective in March, has launched a line of bottled sauces, dressings and rubs developed by Zien and the Grain & Grit team.

The products, including a sesame ginger dressing, soy garlic marinade and pork rub, are being sold at Graze by Sam and online at grainandgritcollective.com/products.

Proceeds will go toward a hardship fund for company employees struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Eat | Drink Restaurants
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement