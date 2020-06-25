Corner Chicken comes home to roost in East Village

Since the much-loved Café Chloe ended its run in East Village nearly two years ago, the sought-after restaurant space has sat empty as it awaited its new inhabitants. On Friday, June 26, Corner Chicken, from the owners of the Tajima chain, will call the spot home as it officially opens for business.

Corner Chicken’s motto is “The finest fowl in town,” and its menu is chock-full of chicken and savory sides. All chicken is cage-free, hormone-free and antibiotic-free. The menu offers items like half birds, white meat, dark meat and chicken tenders, plus its Corner Chicken Sando, made with Nashville-style hot chicken, kale slaw, pickles and signature sauce all on a toasted brioche bun. And diners can customize each option with varying levels of spice, from ‘naked’ to ‘XXX.’ Side options include Kale Slaw, Corner Chicken Cheese Fries, Steamy Broccoli ‘N’ Cauliflower and Kickin’ Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

All that chicken might make you thirsty, so along with soft drinks and lemonade, Corner Chicken offers 16 local beers on tap from places like Stone Brewing Co. and Alesmith, plus hard ciders, kombuchas and seltzers from places like JuneShine and Ashland Hard Seltzer Co.

In a press release, owner Isamu Morikizono said, “We are extremely excited to open Corner Chicken, and look forward to providing comfort food for our community that needs it now more than ever!”

Corner Chicken is located at 721 Ninth Ave. in East Village and will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., Wednesdays through Mondays. For more info, visit thecornerchicken.com.

