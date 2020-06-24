Sidecar Doughnuts offers giveaways and limited-edition flavors

To celebrate its grand reopening, Sidecar Doughnuts at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center is luring customers back with free merchandise including doughnuts, coffees and gift cards through June 27.

It is also featuring limited-edition doughnuts in June including cookies and cream, strawberry buttermilk and chocolate budino.

The shop is at 3435 Del Mar Heights Road, space D7, in San Diego. Visit sidecardoughnuts.com/del-mar.