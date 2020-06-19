Mr. Trustee Creamery in Mission Hills is a a ‘positive story’ for Trust Restaurant Group

There haven’t been many bright spots in the local restaurant industry since the pandemic-related shutdowns began in mid-March. And that’s why Brad Wise, executive chef and partner for the Trust Restaurant Group, wanted to open the Mr. Trustee Creamery during the quarantine.

Mr. Trustee is a walk-up ice cream window in Mission Hills that has been serving long lines of customers on weeknights and weekends since it opened May 6. The quick-service eatery sells small-batch gourmet ice cream and soft-serve flavors created by Trust’s executive pastry chef Jeremy Harville. The shop operates in the northwest corner of Trust’s Cardellino bakery and cafe at 4033 Goldfinch St.

In an interview last month, Wise said the company had planned to open the ice cream stand on March 14, but canceled when it became clear rolling closures were on their way. Although Trust opted to do only limited takeout at two of its four restaurants during the quarantine, Wise said opening the ice cream shop in Msy seemed a no-brainer.

“We were looking for a positive story to tell,” Wise said. “We thought, ‘let’s open the ice cream shop so families don’t have to go so far for treats and they’ve got someplace to go at night., It’s the perfect business for social distancing and it’s a guilty pleasure.”

In the weeks since, TRG has reopened all of its locations.