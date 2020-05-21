We will still have an ice cream festival this year ... just get it to go!

These days, we don’t really need an excuse to eat ice cream. But if you want a reason to indulge in something sweet, Scoop San Diego has created one: Ice Cream Relief Week.

From May 22 to 31, Scoop San Diego is asking the public to order takeout or delivery from local ice cream or gelato shops, whose businesses are struggling during the pandemic. Ice Cream Relief Week is a nationwide campaign, but the effort will also feature a string of virtual events, all of which highlight San Diego-based shops.

Scoop San Diego is a nonprofit that “uses ice cream as a catalyst for social change.” Last June, the organization hosted its inaugural ice cream festival, a sold-out tasting event in North Park that featured 20 local spots. The event raised $20,000 for Monarch School, benefiting students impacted by homelessness.

Since the pandemic has put a halt on all events, Scoop San Diego decided to turn this year’s in-person gathering into an online festival.

Many of the participating shops are offering to-go pints during the pandemic, like this Mango Sorbet from Stella Jean’s. (Courtesy photo)

The week’s virtual festivities kick off with a DJ Rafter pre-party, streamed via Instagram Live from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 22. If you like your sweet treats spiked, enjoy a Boozy Ice Cream Hour with Bivouac Ciderworks and Mr. Trustee Creamery from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 28.

Interviews and behind-the-scenes videos are also planned for Ice Cream Relief Week. Facebook Live “sweet talks” — featuring Q&As with shop owners at places like MooTime Creamery, GelatoLove, Dixie Pops and Kula Ice Cream — will stream at 10 a.m. daily. Additionally, Instagram takeovers from businesses including Gelati & Peccati, The Baked Bear and Co di Gelato will happen at 6 p.m. every evening. (See the full lineup on Scoop San Diego’s Facebook.)

Throughout the week, there will be various giveaways on social media. A grand prize winner — announced at noon on May 30 — will receive the opportunity to create a new ice cream flavor with North Park shop Gelati & Peccati.

And speaking of recipes, Stella Jean’s Ice Cream in University Heights will debut a San Diego-themed flavor during Ice Cream Relief Week. A portion of these sales will be donated to Home Start, a nonprofit agency that focuses on preventing child abuse and helping working families.

For more information about Ice Cream Relief Week, visit scoopsandiego.org and follow Scoop San Diego on Facebook or Instagram.