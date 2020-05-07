Order a to-go meal for mom on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is Sunday. Just because we’re in self-quarantine doesn’t mean we’re off the hook in treating Mom to a delicious and memorable meal. Here’s a list of restaurants ready to roll out the to-go red carpet and help you say, “we love you, Mom.”

Confirm availability of items with the restaurant’s website or phone number.

Eddie V’s: Four-course family-style dinner to-go with choice of herb-roasted tenderloin or miso-marinated Chilean sea bass. Entrees come with truffle macaroni and cheese, grilled asparagus, potato gratin, Bananas Foster butter cake and hand-dipped chocolate strawberries and a long stem rose. $195, serves four to six people. Complete with simple reheating instructions. Wine and Champagne are also available in select locations. To order, call Headquarters at Seaport, (619) 615-0281, or La Jolla location, (858) 459-5500. View the full menu online at eddiev.com.

Julienne Cakes: Mother’s Day dessert offerings include 6-inch ($55) or 8-inch ($80) Naked Cake with classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, carrot); 6-inch ($65) or 8-inch ($90) Naked Cake with signature flavors like strawberry shortcake, chocolate mousse, walnuts and dulce de leche, white raspberry; Cupcake Trio, six decorated cupcakes ($25) or 10 decorated cupcakes ($40) with birthday cake, chocolate and banana Nutella flavors. Call (619) 727-7637.

Morton’s The Steakhouse’s: Mother’s Day steak and lobster dinner includes a 6-ounce filet mignon, cold water lobster tail, Caesar salad, creamed spinach, sour cream mashed potatoes and Key lime pie for $59. Online ordering through Friday0508 for Sunday pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. mortons.com

Olive Garden: Mother’s Day Family-Style Take & Bake Bundle includes one pan of ready-to-bake giant cheese-stuffed shells, a jumbo house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and choice of homemade alfredo or marinara dipping sauce. Starting at $44.99, serves up to five people. Multiple locations. Order online at olivegarden.com for car-side pickup or delivery.

Seasons 52: Three-course Mother’s Day dinner to go as either family-style (serves four to six people) or a dinner for two. Guests can choose a whole side of cedar-plank roasted salmon, glazed spiral ham or wood-grilled beef tenderloin, which comes with salad, roasted green beans, choice of an additional side and mini indulgences. Options start at $100 for family-style or $55 for two. Guests can pair with a bottle of wine or the restaurant’s signature Rosé Lemonade cocktail carrier, in select locations. Guests can visit Seasons52.com to view the menu and to preorder, call the restaurant at Westfield UTC, (858) 450-1252 or Headquarters at Seaport, (619) 702-0052.

Toast Cafe: Mother’s Day three-course meal for two featuring your choice of entree (prime rib, $80; grilled salmon, $70; or chicken saltimbocca, $60) with a very berry salad or farmers market salad; choice of two sides — crispy mashed potatoes, maple-roasted carrots, grilled asparagus, green beans almondine, lobster mac and cheese (add $12) — with assorted cookies and chocolate dessert shots. Preorder by noon before Thursday for pickup Sunday. Call (858) 925-7552 to schedule pickup time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Yard House: Three-course Mother’s Day Family Takeout Meal, complete with the option to add a mimosa or Bellini kit where available. Guests can choose from a prix fixe menu that includes one shared salad, one entree for each person with options such as whiskey-glazed salmon and grilled rib eye, choice of two sides and a shareable dessert. The Shoppes at Carlsbad and Westfield Mission Valley. To order, visit YardHouse.com.

Breakfast Republic: For Mother’s Day, five locations — East Village, North Park, Pacific Beach, Mission Valley and Encinitas — will offer a family-style brunch. The five-person package includes scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, breakfast potatoes, bread, and a choice of any style of pancakes or French toast from the menu. The meal is $45, with an option to add on a $20 bottle of Breakfast Republic Prosecco. (Note: the Ocean Beach, Liberty Station and Carmel Valley are currently closed.) breakfastrepublic.com

Buca di Beppo: The Italian eatery is offering two Mother’s Day packages, starting at $12/person. Both packages come with fresh baked house bread, choice of a mixed green or caesar salad, choice of pasta, chocolate chip cannoli, a surprise dessert for mom, as well as a rose gift. For an additional $2/person, add an entrée: chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana. Options available for three, five or ten servings; see website for pricing. Available for take-up, curbside pick-up or delivery (restrictions apply). Locations in Carlsbad, Gaslamp and Mira Mesa. Visit bucadibeppo.com/mothers-day for details.

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern: The Point Loma restaurant is offering two brunch kits ($60 each) and a mimosa package ($25) for Mother’s Day. Each brunch kit feeds 4-6 people and two pounds of applewood smoked bacon, fresh fruit basket, one gallon of fresh orange juice and two flower stems, plus a choice of brioche french toast casserole or fresh baked spinach and gruyere quiche. Add-ons include a glass of Jimmy’s Bloody Mary ($10), bottle of sparkling ($20), or upgraded flower bouquet ($35). Pre-order by May 7 by calling 619-226-2103. Visit j-fat.com for more info.





