Eggies hatches in East Village

Mornings in East Village are about to get a little brighter thanks to the debut of Eggies, the latest concept from Rise & Shine Restaurant Group, which operates other local breakfast powerhouses like Breakfast Republic, Breakfast Company and Fig Tree Café.

Perfect for today’s grab-and-go dining climate, the Eggies menu is packed with brioche breakfast sandwiches, signature layered jars (Potato Hash, with layers of bacon, eggs, sharp cheddar and chives or French Toast, with layers of brioche bread, strawberries, mascarpone cream and brown sugar crumble) and sweet treats like churros with caramel sauce.

Breakfast sandwiches come with an over-medium egg and include variations like the Eggies Classic, with maple-sage breakfast sausage, Applewood bacon and sharp cheddar, the “What Came First?,” which comes with signature “egg-cellent” sauce, fried chicken, muenster cheese and house pickles and the California, with house aioli, tomato jam, Applewood bacon, a turkey patty, avocado, baby arugula and muenster cheese

Drinks offered include bottomless organic coffee, orange juice, bloody Marys and mimosas.

The East Village Eggies is located at 707 G Street, directly adjacent to the East Village Breakfast Republic, and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. While it’s takeout only right now, it will eventually offer limited seating for quick bites to eat. Another Eggies is planned for Pacific Beach outside the Mission Boulevard Breakfast Republic.

eggies.com

