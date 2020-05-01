Here’s where you can get cocktails to-go

Craving a cocktail to compliment your takeout dinner during quarantine?

These local restaurants are here to help, with to-go versions of their classic cocktails that make the at-home dining experience a little more buzz-worthy.

The 619 Vodka Slushie from 619 Spirits in North Park.

619 Spirits: Forget all about the quarantine with a 619 Vodka Slushie, made with the North Park brand’s signature vodka in flavors that rotate daily (blue raspberry lemonade, green apple and rhubarb pomegranate). Slushies are only $5 with a food purchase. Their full cocktail menu is also available to go, including new cocktails like the Stout Russian, made with 619 Coffee Vodka, orgeat syrup, Abnormal Beer’s Mocha Stout and topped with cinnamon whipped cream and a cinnamon stick. (JI) 619spirits.com

Breakfast Republic: The popular breakfast spot is offering to-go specialty Bloody Marys, cocktails and mimosas to keep the boozy brunches going at home. Available for walk-in or call-in pickup at their North Park, East Village, Pacific Beach, Mission Valley and Encinitas locations. (JI) breakfastrepublic.com

Common Stock: The Hillcrest restaurant has been busy helping those in the industry by providing free meals to those affected by Covid-19 (donate a meal for $5 on their website!). Their cocktails-to-go offerings include Palomas, Old Fashioneds, the Summer in Havana (house-made lemonade, peach puree and Asian vodka) and the CS Sidecar (chai bourbon, fresh lemon, smoked vanilla syrup and walnut bitters). (JI) eatcommonstock.com

Crab Hut: Crab Hut’s Convoy location is offering three batched cocktails (four to five servings each) as part of its take-out menu: Old Fashioned, Golden Sunset and a Hurricane. (KD) crabhutrestaurant.com

Fernside: Pick up a 12-ounce bottled cocktail to go with your food order. The eight-cocktail menu includes creative takes on classics, like the Aperitif Spritz (Luxardo Aperitivo, sparkling wine, coconut soda) and the Spicy Paloma (Cutwater tequila, El Silencio mezcal, Serrano bitters, grapefruit, lime, Squirt). (KD)

Kindred: The South Park vegan restaurant has a menu of eight cocktails, batched for multiple servings for your next shelter-in-place party. Highly recommended: The Gloom Coil and River Styx. (KD) barkindred.com

The Lion’s Share: On my to-do list is ordering one of TLS’s four-course, curbside pick-up dinners. The to-go cocktail menu includes signature cocktails, like the Buffalo Stamp, and classics. Four dollars gets you a shot of either mezcal or tequila. Cheers to that. (KD) lionssharesd.com

Lockdown Liquor: Launched by a trio of friends Carte Blanche, Realm of the 52 Remedies and Campfire, Lockdown Liquor make cocktail syrups using fresh juices and herbs. All you need to do is add booze. Place an order via Instagram and pick up at either Home and Away in Encinitas or Bottle Craft in North Park. (KD)

Louisiana Purchase: North Park’s New Orleans-style restaurant is serving up cocktails like the frozen Watermelon Daiquiri, Strong Island Iced Tea and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Old Fashioned. (JI)

louisianapurchasesd.com

Vegan Milk Punch from Madison on Park.

Madison on Park: The University Heights staple is serving up nine of its signature cocktails to-go (garnishes included), like the Thick as Thieves, Clarified Vegan Milk Punch, Light Sail, Negroni and more ($12 each). Madison on Park is also giving 100% of its revenue to the staff every night. (JI) madisononpark.com

Metl Bar: The newish downtown spot has been serving free meals to folks in the food and beverage industry who’ve been laid off. Help support their good work by ordering some food and drinks to-go or one of their boozy frozen custards like the White Russian Oreo (Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka, Giffard Vanille liqueur, Oreo cookies). (KD) metlsd.com

Royale: Keep an eye on the Point Loma restaurant’s Facebook page for their weekly pop-ups. This Saturday’s includes a short menu of comfort food (burgers, lumpia, tamales) and quart-sized Royale farm-to-shaker cocktails. (KD)

Ska Bar: The Normal Heights restaurant just re-opened April 27 with a to-go menu that includes nine cocktails and Mai Tai jello shots made with their house rum blend (two for $6). [Editor’s note: in the spirit of ska, when it comes to a takeout cocktail, I suggest you pickituppickituppickitup] (KD)

Small Bar: The iconic bar is offering a rotating menu of cocktails to-go. Past offerings have included the Immunity Now, made with fresh grapefruit, sage honey and bourbon; the Mezzy Times, made with mezcal, curacao and fresh lime and the Berry Anesthetic, made with tequila, strawberry, pink peppercorn and fresh lime. Return your glassware for $2 off your next purchase. (JI) smallbarsd.com

Underbelly North Park: Every few days, bartenders from various Consortium Holdings restaurants (Ironside, False Idol, Polite Provisions) have stopped by to make some pretty excellent takeout cocktails. Check UBNP’s Instagram page for schedules and menus. (KD) godblessunderbelly.com

You & Yours Distillery: The East Village distillery has been posting a rotating weekly food and cocktail menu ($35 for a bottle of four to five servings) with pick-up available Friday and Sunday evenings. This week’s menu includes six cocktails highlighting Y&Ys excellent gins and vodka. (KD) youandyours.com

Part of this list originally ran in Ryan Bradford’s Awkward SD newsletter (and the Ska Bar editor’s note comes from him).

