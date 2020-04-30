Cutwater Spirits’ Padres Vodka Mule celebrates baseball — despite the season being on hold

It’s not exactly a normal baseball season, but Cutwater Spirits isn’t letting that stop us from celebrating America’s favorite pastime with a new canned cocktail, the Padres Vodka Mule, that takes the sting out of missing out on live sports.

The limited edition Padres Vodka Mule can is decked out in brown and gold pinstripes, inspired by the Padres “new” uniforms, which are a throwback to the retro uniforms of the teams early days — something organizers of the “Bring Back the Brown Campaign” said would help foster fan loyalty to San Diego sports. The Padres officially brought back the retro-inspired uniforms late last year, and the new canned cocktail is an homage to those uniforms and to the Padres.

Even though baseball season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans can enjoy the new canned cocktail, which is a combination of Cutwater Vodka with ginger beer, bitters and a hint of lime (7% ABV per can) from the comfort of their homes.

The Padres Vodka Mule can be found in 12-packs exclusively at San Diego area Costco stores. Cutwater is also offering free delivery (within a 16-mile radius of their Cutwater Spirits Miramar Tasting Room) of the new cocktail, plus the rest of its canned cocktails (like the Tequila Grapefruit Paloma, Tequila Lime Margarita, Bali Hai Tropical Tiki Rum Mai Tai and more), bottled spirits and seasonal snacks.

