Trust Restaurant Group offers fan favorites menu

If you’re hankering for some of Chef Brad Wise’s delicacies while in quarantine, you’re in luck.

Eateries from the Trust Restaurant Group – Trust, Fort Oak, Rare Society and Cardellino – are set to reopen on Wednesday, April 22 with a limited menu of “fan favorites” from across all four restaurants.

Parker House Rolls from Rare Society.

With the TRG Favorites menu, diners are treated to the best of all the restaurants.

Start your at-home dining experience with an order of Rare Society’s Parker House Rolls served with house-cultured truffle butter, then warm up with Trust’s Brussel Sprouts appetizer, with jalapeno vinaigrette, Cotija cheese, tortilla strips and Tajin.

Try a pasta like Cardellino’s Spicy Vodka Fusilli with parmesan, basil and pesto, or maybe an entree like the Fort Oak Duroc Pork Chop (made with black garlic sauce, coal-roasted Brussels sprouts and potatoes, ginger, garlic chips and herbs) is more to your liking.

Don’t forget to add a dessert like Rare Society’s Butter Cake or Cardellino’s Ricotta Cheesecake, plus a bottle of wine or a to-go cocktail like Fort Oak’s Chevelle, the TRG take on a Dirty Martini, made with vodka, olive brine and blue cheese stuffed olives or Cardellino’s Deja Entendu, with bonded bourbon, bitters, aperitif herbal liqueur, sweet vermouth and banana.

Duroc Pork Chop from Fort Oak. (jim sullivan/jim sullivan)

Hours of operation are limited to Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., but diners can still expect the restaurants’ same level of service and quality. All items will be served out of Fort Oak in Mission Hills and delivery is available through third party apps like Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

The entire menu can be viewed and online orders (with curbside pickup) can be placed at fortoaksd.com.

