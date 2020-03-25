Recipe: Black-Ass Dulce de Leche Brownies from Holly Haines

Here’s how to make black-ass dulce de leche brownies, courtesy of our Good Influencer of the month, Holly Haines. (Recipe makes nine brownies.)

Ingredients

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter

3/4 cup black cocoa powder (or the darkest you can find)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 13-ounce can dulce de leche (see notes*)

Flaky sea salt (like Maldon) for garnish

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees . Line an 8x8 pan with parchment and grease with nonstick spray.

Step 2

Melt butter over medium heat in a large (at least two quarts) saucepan. Once melted, stir in cocoa powder until smooth and completely mixed. Remove from heat and let cool for a couple minutes. Stir in the sugars. The mixture will look a little lumpy and sandy, it’s OK! Stir in eggs, mixing each in well before adding the next, then mix in salt and vanilla. Stir in flour until just combined, taking care not to over-mix.

Step 3

Pour brownie batter into prepared pan. Place dollops of the dulce de leche on top of the brownie batter all over, then use a knife or a chopstick to swirl the dulce into the batter. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the edges have puffed and middle has just a tiny jiggle. Let cool for about 30 minutes to set. The dulce de leche is HOT so be careful. Sprinkle with a pinch of flaky sea salt before serving.

*Notes: Can’t find dulce de leche? Simmer a can of sweetened condensed milk (yes, simmer the whole can, don’t open it. Don’t use the pop-top cans; remove the label) in water for about 3 hours, making sure it’s covered by at least 2 inches of water and topping off as needed. Let cool completely (like overnight) before opening the can or it will literally explode molten hot caramel.