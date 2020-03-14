Happy Pi(e) Day! Here’s where math, dessert and pizza lovers can celebrate

Mathematicians and dessert lovers have reason to celebrate, thanks to Pop Pie Co. The University Heights artisanal bakery will put its crust in the hands of other chefs in recognition of the infinite number pi (3.14). San Diego chefs Andy Harris (Grand Ole BBQ y Asado), Brandon Zanavich (The Friendly), Samantha Aaron (Spoiled Vegans Cafe) and Pop Pie’s chef Gan Suebsarakham help fans devour a whole lot of pie. Harris will bring his BBQ Pork Daddy Mac Pie, Zanavich will have a pot pie take on his Dirty Flat Top Cheese Burger, Aaron will provide a healthy balance with a BBQ Jackfruit Mac & Cheese Pie, and chef Suebsarakham will provide his personal recipe, Green Curry Chicken Pie. Sister ice cream shop Stella Jean’s will serve a menu of its most popular flavors (honey rosemary, Earl Grey, salted caramel corn, s’mores and mango sticky rice), alongside flavors not normally on the menu, including ube pan de sal, (a purple yam bread), banana pudding, Thai tea and Golden Mylk, a caffeine-free beverage, made with a creamy nut milk base and spices. The day’s festivities start at 7 a.m. with a number of specials, including free hand pies for the first 50 people in line. 4404 Park Blvd., San Diego. poppieco.com

Celebrate power to the pi(e). (Courtesy of Cafe Gratitude)

Cafe Gratitude will offer $5 slices of its Awakening Key Lime Pie, made with avocado lime custard, cashew-coconut whipped cream, monk fruit and sugar-free pecan crust. 1980 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 736-5077. cafegratitude.com

Pacific Social in Carmel Valley will celebrate the infinite number with current seasonal pie flavors, including spiced apple, Key lime, s’mores, triple berry, toasted coconut and chocolate pecan dulce de leche. Purchase one 6-inch pie at its regular price, and get another one for $3.14. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, 6025 Village Way, San Diego. (858) 720-6645. cohnrestaurants.com/pacificsocial

Patxi’s Pizza’s Proscuitto and Arugula Thin Crust pizza. (Courtesy photo)

Patxi’s Pizza in Hillcrest will serve dine-in guests a 10-inch specialty thin-crust pizza for $3.14, with the purchase of any 14-inch deep-dish or specialty pizza, including the pesto-infused bianco verde and the prosciutto and arugula thin crust. 3888 Fourth Ave., San Diego. patxispizza.com