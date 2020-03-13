St. Patrick’s Day: 17 places to eat and drink on March 17

Barleymash kicks off the holiday with traditional Irish specials, like corned beef and cabbage and whiskey libations sponsored by Tullamore Dew. 600 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-7373. barleymash.com

Sip on golden suds poured from a selection of 32 draft beers on tap at Bier Garden of Encinitas this St. Patrick’s Day. 641 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 632-2437. biergardenencinitas.com

The Basil Martini is nicely balanced with sweet and citrus flavors, a fresh herb aroma and a vivid hue. ((Courtesy of Bleu Boheme) )

Bleu Bohème‘s signature green drink, the Basil Martini, is made with imported French vodka, fresh basil and a touch of citrus. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-4167. bleuboheme.com

Bruegger’s Bagels shamrock-green bagels. (Courtesy photo)

Bruegger’s Bagels brings back its shamrock-green bagels, available Saturday through Tuesday. They can be purchased individually or by the dozen on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Locations: San Diego, Coronado and Carlsbad. brueggers.com

Campfire chef Andrew Santana will serve lengua on St. Patrick’s Day. (Photo credit: Devin Castaneda)

Campfire chef Andrew Santana turns corned beef and cabbage on its head with his beef lengua, plated with house-made sauerkraut, brown sugar and Champagne vinegar-pickled mustard seeds, 17-ingredient secret sauce, topped with a steamed cabbage leaf. 2725 State St. Carlsbad. (760) 637-5121. thisiscampfire.com

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef sliders. (Courtesy The Corner Drafthouse)

The Corner Drafthouse in Bankers Hill welcomes revelers to four days of celebration Friday through Tuesday. Rally the troops for a long weekend of eating corned beef sliders and tacos prepared by executive chef Ruben Zamarripa and tasting your way through a selection of 70 beers, including Jameson, Guinness and Harp lager. 495 Laurel St., San Diego. (619) 255-2631. thecornerdrafthouse.com

All Dog Haus Biergarten locations will serve up green beer on St. Patrick’s Day. Plus, venues with a full bar are offering $6 Jameson shots and $7 Pickle Backs. 227 E. Broadway, Vista and 969 Ninth Ave., San Diego. doghaus.com

Duck Dive in Pacific Beach will host a festive Taco Tuesday with $3 green beer and $3 corned beef and hash tacos starting at 5 p.m. If you can’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day, the open-air beach bar is serving weekend brunch featuring green beer, a specialty shamrock shake and Irish breakfast shots. 4650 Mission Blvd., San Diego. (858) 273-3825. theduckdive.com/home

Mavericks Beach Club hosts Irish Taco Tuesday, a $10 all-you-can-eat specialty ‘Irish’ taco bar. Live music and drink specials, too. 860 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. (858) 999-0348. maverickssd.com/menus

Pacific Beach Shore Club celebrates Dia de los Leprechauns, St. Patrick’s Day with a twist. There will be themed green slushies alongside $5 Jameson and a specialty Lucky Charms White Russian. Corned beef tacos and Reuben sandwiches will be served all day. 4343 Ocean Beach Blvd., San Diego. (858) 272-7873. pbshoreclub.com

St. Paddy’s Sour. (Courtesy of Primavera Ristorante)

The St. Paddy’s Sour, a celebratory cocktail made with Jameson Irish whiskey, lime juice, lemon juice and simple syrup and a lime wheel and mint spring garnish, can be found at the end of the Primavera Ristorante rainbow. 932 Orange ave., Coronado. (619) 435-0454. primavera1st.com

Penicillin #4. (Courtesy Prohibition)

Prohibition properly celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with three Irish cocktails made with Proper Twelve whiskey along with offering “proper pours” for $10. Guests can choose one or try all three: What the Fook, made with banana oleo-saccharum (a combination of sugar and citurs) and R&D house bitters; Penicillin #4, made with ginger, honey, citric acid and R&D smoked bitters; and Fear of the Dark, made with cold brew coffee, orgeat and R&D sarsaparilla bitters. 548 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. prohibitionsd.com

San Diego Mission Bay Resort will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Olive Bar & Patio from 2 to 7 p.m. Guests will receive a warm Irish welcome with festive libations like St. Patrick’s Jameson Irish Sour, Leprechaun’s Mimosa and Guinness beer specials, and Irish menu specialties, including corned beef and cabbage ($13), Irish Guinness lamb stew ($13) and San Diego Irish tacos filled with shredded corned beef, cheddar cheese, coleslaw and homemade potato chips ($12). Live Irish music and prize giveaways take place throughout the event. 1775 E. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego. (619) 276-4010. missionbayresort.com

Theatre Box’s Sugar Factory American Brasserie will serve all-green Rainbow Sliders (22), made with Angus beef patties, American cheese, pickles, crispy onions and signature sauce served on green house-made buns, and $4 Heineken beers. 701 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 814-2225. theatrebox.com

Lucky’s Green Coconut Curry Ramen will be available St. Patrick’s Day at all Tajima locations. (Courtesy photo)

Tajima will feature Lucky’s Green Coconut Curry Ramen at all five locations on St. Patrick’s Day. Made with spinach noodles, the dish includes chicken chashu (variation of pork belly) , coconut milk curry, half a ramen egg, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, bean sprouts and a lime wedge. The Mercury shop (4411 Mercury St., Suite 110, San Diego) will serve its Luck of the (Japanese) Whiskey cocktail, made with Suntory Toki whiskey, simple syrup, black walnut bitters and an orange zest garnish. Locations: Convoy Street and Mercury Street (both in Kearny Mesa), Hillcrest, East Village and North Park. tajimasandiego.com

The Oceanaire will serve corned beef-style opah, a pescatarian twist on the traditional corned beef hash. It’s served with butter-poached fingerling potatoes, balsamic caramelized Brussels sprouts, candied carrots and house-fermented sriracha gravy, and priced at $33. 400 J St., San Diego. (619) 858-2277. theoceanaire.com

Yard House’s corned beef is braised in beer and aromatics for four hours. (Courtesy photo)

Yard House puts an American twist on the traditional corned beef and cabbage with its corned beef braised in beer and aromatics (herbs, spices and vegetables cooked in oil). It’s served with boiled red potatoes and cabbage. What would this savory dish be without a Guinness or an ice-cold green beer (available upon request), or $5 pints available from 6 to 10 p.m. Irish cocktails are available, including the Ultimate Jameson & Ginger, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, Jameson Caskmates IPA whiskey, Jameson Caskmates Stout whiskey, ginger ale and lemon. The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Suite 210, Carlsbad and Mission Valley mall, 1640 Camino Del Rio N., Space 157, San Diego. yardhouse.com