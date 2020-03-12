Give us ALL the pasta for National Ravioli Day

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant‘s chef de cuisine, Justin Braly, will prepare house-made wild mushroom and ricotta ravioli with chardonnay butter sauce and Parmesan, paired with a glass of Giornata Barbera wine, priced at $28.50. 2202 Fourth Ave., San Diego. (619) 231-0222. bankershillsd.com

Bleu Boheme’s Raviolis Maison. (Courtesy photo)

Bleu Bohème celebrates the holiday à la Franҫaise with ravioli d’agneau, house-made lamb ragout and goat cheese ravioli, served with sautéed mustard greens and Beaujolais sauce, priced at $28. Raviolis maison, a signature dish, will also be available, and features shiitake and oyster mushroom raviolis served over sautéed fresh spinach and tomato relish with fines herbes sauce (a classic French mixture of parsley, chervil, tarragon and chives), priced at $26.95. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-4167. bleuboheme.com

Lobster-stuffed ravioli, Primavera Ristorante’s signature dish, will be available on National Ravioli Day. (Courtesy photo)

Primavera Ristorante will offer portobello alla bianca, portobello mushroom-filled ravioli with sun-dried tomato and dill cream sauce, paired with the choice between a glass of Summerland Chardonnay or Noble Vines 337 Cabernet Sauvignon for $38 per person; or ravioli di aragosta, a signature dish, featuring lobster-stuffed ravioli with a creamy tomato vodka cream sauce, priced at $33. 932 Orange ave., Coronado. (619) 435-0454. primavera1st.com