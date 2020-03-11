Can’t decided between a bagel or burrito? Introducing the Bagelrito

It’s a bagel and burrito mash-up as Einstein Bros. Bagels launches the Bagelrito, loaded with two cage-free eggs, thick-cut bacon, turkey sausage, three cheeses, hash browns, salsa and green chilies in a flour tortilla, all hand-wrapped in a freshly baked Asiago bagel dough.

According to Einstein Bros. Bagels, the bagelrito’s substantial size, high-flavor and portability has earned it its slogan: “big, bold and easy to hold.”

Locations: San Diego, Chula Vista, La Jolla, Santee, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Oceanside. einsteinbros.com