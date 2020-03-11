Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Can’t decided between a bagel or burrito? Introducing the Bagelrito

Bagelrito.jpg
Einstein Bros. Bagel launches a first-of-its-kind bagel innovation, the Bagelrito.
(Courtesy photo)
By Carolina Gusman
March 11, 2020
1 PM
Share

It’s a bagel and burrito mash-up as Einstein Bros. Bagels launches the Bagelrito, loaded with two cage-free eggs, thick-cut bacon, turkey sausage, three cheeses, hash browns, salsa and green chilies in a flour tortilla, all hand-wrapped in a freshly baked Asiago bagel dough.

According to Einstein Bros. Bagels, the bagelrito’s substantial size, high-flavor and portability has earned it its slogan: “big, bold and easy to hold.”

Locations: San Diego, Chula Vista, La Jolla, Santee, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Oceanside. einsteinbros.com

Eat | Drink Just Cool
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter

PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.
Carolina Gusman
Follow Us
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
More on the Subject
Advertisement