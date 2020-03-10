More boba, please! Tastea is on its way to Mira Mesa Market

Mira Mesa Market is expanding its dining lineup with Tastea, a new boba tea-style restaurant that offers a variety of smoothies and fresh-brewed teas along with a limited menu of quick bites ranging from battered shrimp and popcorn chicken to seasoned Idaho potato fries.

Scheduled to open in March, the menu also offers winter melon milk tea, tiger milk tea and specialty teas, including Peach Me Sweetea and Passion Attraction.

There are also coffee drinks like Vietnamese iced coffee and Matcha Coffee, and a number of slushies and freezes like Strawberry Sensation, Avocado Avalanche and Mango All the Way. Drinks can be customized with boba (tapioca pearls), real fruit bits, jellies and more. The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove with shops spanning California, Arizona and Texas.

10604–10789 Westview Parkway, San Diego. gotastea.com