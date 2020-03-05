Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Make Tequila Thursday a thing at Tahona

Tahona is a welcome contemporary restaurant and mezcal bar in Old Town that features inspired modern Mexican food, talented Spanish guitarists playing live music, scored of artisan agave spirits and a fashionable, young crowd.
(Dalila Ercolani)
By Carolina Gusman
March 5, 2020
1 PM
Tonight, Tahona will host a tasting featuring several rare small-batch mezcals from Esrtwhile Mezcal. Through this event, guests can expand their knowledge about agave spirits and what makes mezcal extraordinary.

Erstwhile’s founder Yuan Ji will discuss and take questions on different expressions from the flagship line, explaining its stories, production methods and tasting profiles.

All ticket proceeds will be donated to SACRED (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development), a nonprofit that plants Tobalá agave seedlings in Oaxaca and gifts them to mezcaleros (mezcal distillers) and farmers in need of agaves.

7 p.m. today. 2414 San Diego Ave, San Diego. $20 per person. Tickets: bit.ly/38Gy8ce

Carolina Gusman
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
